Iranian embassy stormed in Damascus

Iran's embassy in the Syrian capital was stormed by unknown gunmen on Sunday following the capture of Damascus by Syrian rebels and the fall of Iran-allied Bashar al-Assad, Iranian state TV reported.

"It is said that the Iranian embassy was stormed alongside nearby stores by an armed group different from the group now controlling [most of] Syria," Iranian state TV said, referring to Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) which spearheaded the rebel advances across western Syria.

Arab and Iranian media have shared footage from inside the embassy's premises, where assailants rummaged through furniture and documents inside the building and damaged some windows.

Reuters could not verify the videos.