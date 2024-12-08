Netanyahu on Syrian border: Assad's defeat is direct result of Israeli strikes on Iran, Hezbollah

"The Assad regime, a key link in Iran's axis of evil, has fallen. This is a direct result of the blows we have dealt to Iran and Hezbollah, the main supporters of the Assad regime. It has triggered a chain reaction across the Middle East among all those who seek to break free from this oppressive and tyrannical regime," Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said during a visit near Israel's border with Syria.

The toppling of former president Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria is a "historic day in the history of the Middle East," he added.