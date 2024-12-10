UN Security Council appears united on Syria, say diplomats

United Nations Security Council members will work on a statement on Syria in the coming days, US and Russian diplomats said on Monday, after a closed-door meeting over the rebel seizure of the capital Damascus and ousting of President Bashar al-Assad.

"The council, I think, was more or less united on the need to preserve the territorial integrity and unity of Syria, to ensure the protection of civilians, to ensure that humanitarian aid is coming to the needy population," Russian UN Ambassador Vassily Nebenzia told reporters after the 15-member body met.