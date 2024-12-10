Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation

By REUTERS

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday that it was essential transitional arrangements following the ouster of Bashar Assad be as inclusive as possible, also including organizations like the victorious HTS rebel army, which the UN has labeled a terrorist group.

"It is now nine years since that resolution (declaring HTS's predecessor a terrorist group) was adopted," he told a briefing at the UN's Geneva headquarters. "The reality is so far that HTS and also the other armed groups have been sending good messages to the Syrian people ... of unity, of inclusiveness."

He cautioned against calls to start repatriating the many refugees who have fled Syria over its past 13 years of conflict, stressing that the situation remained "fluid," with conflict continuing in the northeast and Israeli incursions.

"It is extremely important that we don't see any action from any international actor that destroys the possibility for this transformation in Syria to take place," he added, with reference to Israeli moves to extend a buffer zone inside the country.

Turkish foreign ministry condemns Israel's advance into Syria
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 12:43 PM
Netanyahu told John Kerry American policy in Afghanistan would 'fail,'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 12:21 PM
Israeli spokesperson denies forces have gone past Syria buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 11:17 AM
UK police say six charged over suspected PKK activity
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:48 AM
Ben-Gvir arrives at Netanyahu's trial in show of support
By BINI ASHKENAZI , TAL SHALEV
12/10/2024 09:38 AM
Israeli incursion into Syria reaches 25 km southwest of Damascus
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 09:14 AM
Benjamin Netanyahu's trial set to start at 10:30 a.m.
By YONAH JEREMY BOB
12/10/2024 09:13 AM
UAV hit Yavne after IAF classified it as likely non-hostile
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:56 AM
Jewish student punched in face during Columbia SJP rally
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 08:34 AM
Armed individuals clash with Palestinian security forces in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
12/10/2024 07:21 AM
Taiwan says it detected 47 Chinese military aircraft operating nearby
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:08 AM
UN Security Council appears united on Syria, say diplomats
By REUTERS
12/10/2024 03:05 AM
Saudi Arabia says Israel undermines Syria's security with buffer zone
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 10:45 PM
Blinken warns Islamic State will try to re-establish in Syria
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 10:01 PM
Biden spoke with Jordan's King Abdullah about Syria
By REUTERS
12/09/2024 09:20 PM