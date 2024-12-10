UN Syria envoy downplays HTS's terrorist designation

The United Nations' special envoy for Syria said on Tuesday that it was essential transitional arrangements following the ouster of Bashar Assad be as inclusive as possible, also including organizations like the victorious HTS rebel army, which the UN has labeled a terrorist group.

"It is now nine years since that resolution (declaring HTS's predecessor a terrorist group) was adopted," he told a briefing at the UN's Geneva headquarters. "The reality is so far that HTS and also the other armed groups have been sending good messages to the Syrian people ... of unity, of inclusiveness."

He cautioned against calls to start repatriating the many refugees who have fled Syria over its past 13 years of conflict, stressing that the situation remained "fluid," with conflict continuing in the northeast and Israeli incursions.

"It is extremely important that we don't see any action from any international actor that destroys the possibility for this transformation in Syria to take place," he added, with reference to Israeli moves to extend a buffer zone inside the country.