FM Gideon Sa'ar: Attacks on Kurds must stop

Attacks on Syrian Kurds, like the ones seen on Monday, must stop, Foreign Minister Gideon Sa'ar said on Tuesday.

The attacks on the Kurds must stop! pic.twitter.com/Rel5QMwvDe — Gideon Sa'ar | גדעון סער (@gidonsaar) December 10, 2024

"The attacks on the Kurds, as we saw yesterday... must be stopped. It's a commitment of the international community towards those who fought bravely against ISIS," Sa'ar said. "It's also a commitment to the future of Syria because the Kurds are a stabilizing force in this country."