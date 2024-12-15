Jerusalem Post
Met Police ask for help identifying man who performed Hitler salute at pro-Israel protesters

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

London's Met Police have released images of a man who made a Nazi salute at pro-Israel protesters in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in an attempt to identify him.

The Met released the photos on Sunday, which depict a man, who the police describe as white, aged 20-25, performing a Heil Hitler salute at protesters from "Stop the Hate."

The police asked anyone who recognized the man to come forward.

