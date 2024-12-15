Met Police ask for help identifying man who performed Hitler salute at pro-Israel protesters

London's Met Police have released images of a man who made a Nazi salute at pro-Israel protesters in Trafalgar Square on Saturday in an attempt to identify him.

The Met released the photos on Sunday, which depict a man, who the police describe as white, aged 20-25, performing a Heil Hitler salute at protesters from "Stop the Hate."

Do you know this man?We want to speak to him in relation to an alleged Nazi salute directed at counter-protesters in the Trafalgar Square area yesterday.Pls call 101 ref 01/1202354/24 if you can help.More info here https://t.co/ExccPBCLtG pic.twitter.com/d4drNvtouf — Metropolitan Police (@metpoliceuk) December 15, 2024

The police asked anyone who recognized the man to come forward.