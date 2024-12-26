Jerusalem Post
IDF to give families of observers killed on Oct. 7 final recordings before massacre

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF personnel chief Maj.-Gen. Dado Bar-Khalifa will meet on Friday with the families of the IDF observers in order to provide them with all the communication recordings from the last 24 hours before the observers's deaths, the IDF announced on Thursday.

Per the families' request, an additional date for playing the recordings will be held this coming Monday.

Earlier this week, the IDF provided partial recordings leading up to the massacre, but the families complained that the recordings stopped before the Hamas attack began.

