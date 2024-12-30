Israel Police criticizes Finance Ministry for freezing budget directed for Counterterrorism Unit

Israel Police criticized the Finance Ministry on Monday for their decision to freeze a budget that was going to the construction of a building for the police's national Counterterrorism Unit.

A police spokesperson called the move "an attack on Israel Police" and said, "The decision was made without any justified reason, unilaterally, and while contractor work was taking place on-site.

"Harming the police constitutes a real and immediate harm to the security of the State of Israel and its citizens."