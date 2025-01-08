Khamenei urges Iraqi PM to stand against 'illegal' US presence in Iraq

The Islamic Republic of Iran's Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei urged Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia' al-Sudani to take a stand against the United States' "illegal" presence in Iraq during a Wednesday meeting between the two leaders.

Khamenei posted about the meeting to his X/Twitter account. Iranian state media reported on it as well.

Decrying the US presence in Iraq as "illegal," the Islamic Republic's leader claimed it threatened the country's democracy.

Iran-backed militias

Khamenei insisted during the meeting that Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Unit "is one of the important components of power in Iraq and effective steps should be taken to further strengthen and enhance it as much as possible," IRNA reported. An Iraqi Army helicopter flies during the ''Solid Will'' military operation against Islamic State militants in the desert of Anbar, Iraq April 23, 2022. (credit: THAIER AL-SUDANI/REUTERS)

The militia has previously sworn allegiance to Tehran, Iran's state media reported in December.

"There are indications and evidence showing that the US is seeking to expand its presence in #Iraq. This occupation must be firmly opposed," Khamenei wrote on X.