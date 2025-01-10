New Mexico Supreme Court strikes down local abortion restrictions

The New Mexico Supreme Court on Thursday ruled against several local ordinances in the state that aim to restrict distribution of the abortion pill.

In a unanimous opinion, the court said the ordinances invade the legislature's authority to regulate reproductive care.

"Our legislature granted to counties and municipalities all powers and duties not inconsistent with the laws of New Mexico. The Ordinances violate this core precept and invade the legislature’s authority to regulate access to and provision of reproductive healthcare," the court wrote in its opinion by Justice C. Shannon Bacon.