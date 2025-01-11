Rescue workers tackle flames as fires break out in Tel Aviv, Lod

Firefighters responded to a fire at HaGalil Street in Tel Aviv-Jaffa on Saturday after receiving calls to their emergency line 102.

Arriving at the scene, the firefighters discovered multiple vehicles had caught alight.

Firefighters tackle flames from Tel Aviv parking lot on January 11, 2025. (credit: Courtesy)

Two teams were dispatched to tackle the flames.

The Tel Aviv flame came after eight people were hurt, six with minor injuries and two with moderate injuries when a fire broke out at an apartment building in Lod. Rescue workers save a cat in a fire at an apartment building in Lod on January 11 2025. (credit: Courtesy)

The rescue workers also saved three cats from the flames, one of whom was found lifeless.