Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Minister May Golan avoids police questions over hitting motorcyclist with her car

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

Women's Advancement and Social Equality Minister May Golan has avoided police questioning over a suspected traffic collision in which she is alleged to have hit a motorcyclist with her car in Tel Aviv and not reported it, according to Israeli media.

Golan is accused of running a red light and slightly injuring the motorcyclist during the incident, which reportedly occurred in 2020.

The case was initially closed due to Golan's parliamentary immunity, but the motorcyclist filed an appeal, and the case was reopened.

Since it has been reopened, she has avoided questioning, citing "scheduling constraints."



