Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Lebanon's Hezbollah delays meeting with president, indicating tensions over PM choice

By REUTERS

The Iran-backed Hezbollah terrorist group postponed an appointment with President Joseph Aoun on Monday at which it was due to communicate its preference for the post of prime minister, political sources said, indicating tensions in the process.

The Shi'ite group and its ally the Shi'ite Amal Movement had been due to tell Aoun they wanted caretaker Prime Minister Nabib Mikati to stay in the post, which is reserved for a Sunni Muslim in Lebanon's sectarian political system.

But the two Shi'ite groups delayed their meeting as it became clear that another candidate, International Court of Justice President Nawaf Salam, looked set to emerge from the process with the most support among lawmakers, the sources said.

Aoun is required to designate the candidate with the greatest support among Lebanon's 128 lawmakers.

Lebanon's Salam wins backing of enough MPs to be named PM, political sources say
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 03:51 PM
German-Iranian women's rights activist released from Iranian prison
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 12:21 PM
IAF intercepts drone from Yemen in southern Israel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 08:17 AM
Sirens sound in Netiv Ha’asara, Gaza border communities
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 07:53 AM
North Korean troop fatalities and injuries exceed 3,000 in Ukraine
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 06:21 AM
CENTCOM chief visits US aircraft carrier deployed in Red Sea
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 04:03 AM
Los Angeles fire death toll rises to 24
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/13/2025 03:48 AM
Bezos optimistic about Trump's space agenda, not concerned about Musk
By REUTERS
01/13/2025 02:53 AM
FM Sa'ar meets with British counterpart to discuss regional developments
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 11:58 PM
Bird flu discovered in a turkey coop in Kibbutz Tzora
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 10:17 PM
Biden spoke with families of Americans detained in Afghanistan
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 09:54 PM
Minister May Golan avoids police questions over hitting motorcyclist
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 07:33 PM
Lapid discusses hostages with Qatari delegation
By AMICHAI STEIN
01/12/2025 06:08 PM
Western Wall Plaza to undergo maintenance, construction work
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/12/2025 05:45 PM
Iranian businessman detained in Italy to return home in coming hours
By REUTERS
01/12/2025 05:30 PM