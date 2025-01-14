Jerusalem Post
Knesset approves national insurance hike, child benefits freeze

By YAKI ADAMKER
JANUARY 14, 2025 01:54

The Knesset approved an increase in national insurance payments for two years on Monday night.

Approval was given in the second and third readings.

The Knesset also approved the freezing of funds toward the "Savings for Every Child" program for 2025.

 The funds for children and the amount of the basic savings paid for each child will not be updated in 2025, according to the National Insurance Bill.

Additionally, the national insurance contributions given to a salary of up to NIS 7,522 per month will be proposed to increase this year and next year. 

