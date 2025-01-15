Three Palestinians killed in West Bank's Jenin, Palestinian officials say

Three Palestinians were killed and scores more injured by an Israeli air strike in the West Bank city of Jenin on Wednesday, the Palestinian Red Crescent said.

The Israeli military said it had conducted a strike in the area of Jenin but did not give further details.

The Jenin camp has long been a hotbed of militants with an array of light weapons and a growing arsenal of explosive devices. The Israeli military regularly accuses militant groups of basing fighters within densely populated urban areas such as refugee camps that date back to 1948. Many of the terrorists live in the camp, often with their families.

Terror groups have grown in strength in Jenin, where Israel estimates almost half the population is affiliated to Islamic Jihad or Hamas.