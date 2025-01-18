Trump's inauguration moved indoors

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has been moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, he announced in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

Trump said he decided to move the event indoors because an arctic blast is supposed to occur on January 20.

"I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," the President-elect wrote. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th."