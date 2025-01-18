Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

Trump's inauguration moved indoors

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

President-elect Donald Trump's inauguration has been moved indoors to the Capitol Rotunda, he announced in a Truth Social post on Thursday.

Trump said he decided to move the event indoors because an arctic blast is supposed to occur on January 20. 

"I don’t want to see people hurt, or injured, in any way," the President-elect wrote. "It is dangerous conditions for the tens of thousands of Law Enforcement, First Responders, Police K9s and even horses, and hundreds of thousands of supporters that will be outside for many hours on the 20th."

IDF declares Nitzana Border Crossing a 'closed military zone'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:35 PM
Israeli delegation arrives in Cairo to examine implementation of deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 11:03 PM
IDF says its prepared for ceasefire
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 10:42 PM
Milei promises justice for AMIA bombing prosecutor Nisman, terror victim
By MICHAEL STARR
01/18/2025 09:01 PM
Terror victims families to have notice of perpetrators' release in deal
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 07:41 PM
Police thwart stabbing attack at Kalandiya crossing in the West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 07:30 PM
Hostage and Missing Families Forum: Stop spreading rumors about hostages
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 06:54 PM
Halevi calls for reinforcements of IDF troops in Central Command
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 06:00 PM
US promises $117 million in support for Lebanese Armed Forces
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 04:17 PM
Houthi missile triggers sirens in Eilat, surrounding areas
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:43 PM
Houthis say will deal with Israel in case of any violations of deal
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 03:30 PM
Security sources estimate 25 of 33 hostages to be released to be alive
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 03:12 PM
IDF conducted strikes on 50 terror targets across Gaza on Friday
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 02:51 PM
Foreign minister says Syria looking forward to return to Arab League
By REUTERS
01/18/2025 11:59 AM
Terrorist infiltration sirens sound in West Bank community
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/18/2025 09:18 AM