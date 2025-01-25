Jerusalem Post
Separator
breaking news
BREAKING NEWS

UN suspends movements in Houthi-controlled areas in Yemen

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

The UN has suspended all movement in Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen, the organization announced on Friday following the arrest of seven UN personnel on Thursday. 

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called for their release and renewed his pleas for the Houthis to release UN personnel who have been detained since 2021.

"I demand the immediate and unconditional release of those detained on Thursday, as well as the personnel from the United Nations, international and national non-governmental organizations, civil society, and diplomatic missions arbitrarily detained since June 2024 and those held since 2021 and 2023. Their continued arbitrary detention is unacceptable," the secretary-general said. 

He added that UN personnel should not be targeted "while carrying out their duties for the UN for the benefit of the people they serve."

US renewing membership in anti-abortion pact
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 02:47 AM
Mexico refuses US deportation flight, sources say
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 02:45 AM
Large drop in number of aid trucks entering Gaza on Friday
By REUTERS
01/25/2025 01:39 AM
Israel to UN: Palestinian relief agency UNRWA must leave Jerusalem
By REUTERS
01/24/2025 10:58 PM
Three-story building collapses in central Turkey
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 10:04 PM
IDF operated against terror threats in the Gaza Strip
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 09:32 PM
Release of hostages expected to occur before Saturday evening - official
By WALLA!
01/24/2025 08:42 PM
Prison Service prepares for release of imprisoned terrorists
By WALLA!
01/24/2025 08:35 PM
Israel is preparing to receive hostages, will provide prisoners list
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 07:23 PM
Yemen's Houthis to release dozens of prisoners on Saturday, group says
By REUTERS
01/24/2025 06:46 PM
NYPD seek man who broke into synagogue basement and stole liquor
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 06:35 PM
IDF destroys Hezbollah observation posts, weapons facility
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 06:14 PM
US Treasury Department lifts sanctions on West Bank Israeli settlers
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 06:09 PM
Hamas terrorist org. announces deaths of two senior officials
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 04:34 PM
IDF announces plans to demolish home of terrorist in Hebron
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
01/24/2025 04:26 PM