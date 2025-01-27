Police cancel Maccabi Haifa - Tel Aviv game after flares thrown on the pitch, fans turn violent

The match between Maccabi Haifa and Maccabi Tel Aviv was canceled during halftime after fans fired several volleys of flares onto the pitch and fans in the stands turned violent, Israeli media reported.

The Sports and Culture Ministry announced that "Following the violence tonight at the Maccabi Haifa-Maccabi Tel Aviv game, Minister Miki Zohar requested the game be stopped."

"There is no point in holding such a sporting event amidst this intolerable violence. I call on the Football Association to punish with extreme severity - otherwise, this violence will not end," Zohar said.