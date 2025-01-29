Jerusalem Post
Germany in consultations on sending contingent to EU Rafah border mission

By REUTERS

Germany's interior and foreign ministries are in consultations about sending a German contingent to the European Union's civilian mission to monitor the border crossing between Gaza and Egypt at Rafah, spokespeople in Berlin said on Wednesday.

"We are in good consultations with the foreign ministry," said an interior ministry spokesperson at a regular government news conference.

"These missions always start with a ramp-up to see how great the need is and how many people are required," added the spokesperson.

The foreign ministry spokesperson said general conditions and ensuring the contingent would be deployed safely had to be taken into consideration.

