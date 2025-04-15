Jerusalem Post
IDF chief of staff: 'Military will not allow internal divisions to infiltrate IDF'

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF

IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Eyal Zamir said that the military will not allow internal disagreements to infiltrate the defense body while conducting a situational assessment and tour of Shejaia near Gaza City in the Gaza Strip with the Southern Command head Maj.-Gen. Yaniv Ashur, the 252nd Division commander Brig.-Gen. Yehuda Wach and other commanders, the IDF announced on Tuesday.

“The IDF will continue to operate as a national institution and will not allow internal disagreements to infiltrate its rank,” Zamir said.

“Reservists have the right to express their opinions - when not on active reserve duty - as civilians, on any topic and in a democratic manner. There are plenty of ways and platforms for civilian protest. The attempt to drag the IDF into this, including speaking as a group in the name of a military unit, is unacceptable and will not be allowed.”

Zamir also approved operational plans for continued fighting in Gaza.



