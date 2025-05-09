IDF releases names of two fallen soldiers

The IDF released the names of two IDF soldiers who fell in battle on early Friday morning.

Sgt. Yishai Elyakim Urbach, 20, from Zichron Ya'akov was a soldier in the IDF's Engineering Battalion was killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip. One other soldier was also injured at the time.

Staff Sgt. Yam Frid, 21, from Sal'it, was a soldier the IDF's Golani Reconnaissance Unit in the Golani Brigade, who was also killed in combat in the southern Gaza Strip. Three other soldiers were injured at the time as well.