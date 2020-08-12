The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Baby seriously injured after being hit by a car in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 12, 2020 21:37
A one and a half-year-old baby was seriously injured on Wednesday evening after being hit by a car on Yochanan Mizrachi Street in Jerusalem.
United Hatzalah volunteer EMTs treated the infant for his injuries at the scene before evacuating him to the hospital.United Hatzalah volunteer Shimo Kirshevsky, who was one of the first responders at the scene, said: "Together with other first responders who arrived at the scene, I treated the infant, who had come out of the courtyard of his home and was moderately to seriously injured after he was struck by a car. He suffered a serious head injury and injuries to his limbs.
IDF reports 248 active coronavirus cases
US CDC reports 1,244 new deaths due to the coronavirus as of yesterday
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 09:09 PM
Police block streets in Tel Aviv following protest
Greece registers 262 new coronavirus cases, highest daily tally
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 08:44 PM
IDF reduces Gaza fishing zone in response to incendiary balloons
French COVID-19 infections set new post-lockdown daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 08:13 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: Nearly 640 people have died from the virus
Health Ministry: Quarantine duration to be shortened by 1-3 days - report
UN decries violence in protests by authorities in Belarus, 6,000 detained
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 07:25 PM
Russia, Saudi Arabia pledge help to Lebanon after Beirut blast
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 07:22 PM
Israelis could be able to visit Greece without entering quarantine
Three people die in Scottish train derailment
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/12/2020 06:51 PM
Countries Israelis can fly and return without quarantine to be announced
Incendiary balloons located and neutralized in southern Israel
Supreme Court shortens Avi Nesher's killer's sentence to three years
