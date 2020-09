Beitar Ilit Mayor Meir Rubinstein flew to Uman with his whole family on Sunday despite the high coronavirus morbidity rate in his city, N12 reported.

Beitar Ilit is considered a red city under Coronavirus Commissioner Ronni Gamzu's 'traffic light' program, a designation that Rubinstein strongly opposed.

Rubinstein and his family flew to Uman on Sunday despite a travel ban from Ukraine.