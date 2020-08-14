The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Belarus opposition leader calls for intl. help in talks with authorities

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 14, 2020 17:03
MOSCOW - Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called on the international community to help organize dialog with Belarusian authorities following contested elections, the RIA news agency quoted her as saying.
Tsikhanouskaya said she would begin creating a council in Belarus to ensure the transfer of power.
She earlier urged her supporters to continue peaceful protests and sign an online petition demanding a recount of the presidential election, in which she believes she was cheated out of victory.
UAE-Israel deal is 'theater' fabricated by US, says Iran's Zarif
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:04 PM
Mountain village landslides kill 16 in Nepal, sweep away homes
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:04 PM
US will do utmost to extend Iran arms embargo - Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:03 PM
Belarus opposition leader urges new protests, pressure on Lukashenko grow
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:03 PM
Russia, Turkey halt patrols in Syria's Idlib over militant attacks
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 05:03 PM
Aviv Kochavi: Explosive balloon launches will stop in coming days
EU welcomes Israel-UAE relations deal as good for regional stability
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:53 PM
Iran official: No Iranian ships or cargoes have been seized
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:22 PM
Plane carrying four passengers crashes in dense forest in eastern Congo
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 01:20 PM
Belarusian opposition asks supporters to back vote recount
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:33 PM
In Beirut, Iran's Zarif says up to Lebanon to decide future government
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 12:21 PM
UK buys potential COVID-19 vaccines from J&J and Novavax
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:30 AM
Afghan government releases 80 of final 400 Taliban prisoners
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:21 AM
Vietnam health ministry to buy Russian COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:18 AM
French govt decree: Paris is 'red' high-risk COVID zone again
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/14/2020 09:05 AM
