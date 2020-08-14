Belarus opposition leader calls for intl. help in talks with authorities

MOSCOW - Belarusian opposition presidential candidate Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya on Friday called on the international community to help organize dialog with Belarusian authorities following contested elections, the RIA news agency quoted her as saying.

Tsikhanouskaya said she would begin creating a council in Belarus to ensure the transfer of power.

She earlier urged her supporters to continue peaceful protests and sign an online petition demanding a recount of the presidential election, in which she believes she was cheated out of victory.