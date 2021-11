Prime Minister Naftali Bennett thanked Turkish president Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Thursday for his efforts in the release of Israeli couple Natali and Mordi Oaknin from jail in Instanbul.

In the phone call between the two, Bennett praised the communication between Israel and Turkey, which he described as efficient and discreet, on what he called a humanitarian issue.

This was the first public conversation between an Israeli Prime Minister and Erdoğan since 2013.