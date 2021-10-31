The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Bird flu found in turkeys in kibbutz in northern Israel

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
OCTOBER 31, 2021 12:05
Turkeys were found to be infected with the bird flu in a coop in the Ma'ayan Tzvi kibbutz in northern Israel, the Agricultural Ministry announced on Sunday.
The coop, containing 5,000 turkeys, has been isolated and the Agricultural Ministry is preparing to treat the affected farm. The ministry is also testing all nearby farms for the flu as well.
Earlier this month, a turkey farm containing 42,000 turkeys was found to have turkeys infected with the bird flu. Before that, the last incidents of bird flu were detected in Israel in October and December 2020.
Since 2006, there have been cases of bird flu detected in Israel almost every year.
The newest incidents of bird flu come just days after China reported 22 human infections with the H5N6 subtype of avian influenza in total in 2021 to the World Health Organization (WHO), compared with only five last year. There were no confirmed cases of human-to-human transmission.
Reuters contributed to this report.
