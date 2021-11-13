Six killed as blast hits Shi'ite area of Afghan capital Kabul

A magnetic bomb attached to a minivan exploded in a heavily Shi'ite area of the Afghan capital Kabul on Saturday, causing an unknown number of casualties, a Taliban official and local residents said.

The Taliban official, who declined to be named, said six people had been killed and at least seven wounded in the blast in the Dasht-e Barchi area of western Kabul, the latest in a series of attacks across Afghanistan in recent weeks.

There was no confirmation of casualty numbers and no immediate claim of responsibility. The area is heavily populated by Shi'ite ethnic Hazaras who have been the target of repeated attacks by Islamic State militants.