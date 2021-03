US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Saudi Arabia and the government of Yemen are "committed and eager" to find a way to end the war in Yemen and called on the Houthi group to do the same.Speaking after a visit to the region by his Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking, Blinken told a UN humanitarian aid pledging conference: "He reports that the Saudis and the Republic of Yemen government are committed and eager to find a solution to the conflict. We call on the Houthis to match this commitment. A necessary first step is to stop their offensive against Marib."