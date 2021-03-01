The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Blinken calls on Houthis to match Saudi, Yemen gov't commitment to end war

By REUTERS  
MARCH 1, 2021 17:48
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Monday that Saudi Arabia and the government of Yemen are "committed and eager" to find a way to end the war in Yemen and called on the Houthi group to do the same.
Speaking after a visit to the region by his Yemen envoy Tim Lenderking, Blinken told a UN humanitarian aid pledging conference: "He reports that the Saudis and the Republic of Yemen government are committed and eager to find a solution to the conflict. We call on the Houthis to match this commitment. A necessary first step is to stop their offensive against Marib."
Coronavirus: Flaws in transfer of vaccine to foreign countries - report
US failure to sanction MbS for Khashoggi killing 'dangerous' - UN expert
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 06:46 PM
Israel to recognize Reform, Conservative conversion for Law of Return
NIS 150m. approved for fighting crime in Arab sector
Government to provide handicapped population with NIS 562m.
Environmental activists protest Energy Ministry over oil spill
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 03/01/2021 05:08 PM
Coronavirus cabinet meets to discuss third stage of lifting restrictions
Dan hotels to open locations according to coronavirus regulations
UN rights experts seek international inquiry on Navalny poisoning
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 03:31 PM
Netanyahu: I have zero patience for fake news on COVID vaccines
Terrorist in 2019 stabbing near Modi'in sentenced to 4 years in prison
Coronavirus Czar: Purim events may require closure ahead of Passover
Coronavirus in IDF: 492 soldiers infected, 75% of soldiers vaccinated
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,089 new cases, 5.4% of tests return positive
Russia says Twitter 'maliciously' breaks law by failing to delete content
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/01/2021 10:24 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by