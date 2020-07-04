Border Police to establish a COVID-19 testing area after chief's infection

The Israel Border Police will establish a special coronavirus testing area for its senior officers, according to Walla News.Border Police Chief Yaakov Shabtai tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. Shortly after, the Border Police announced it will be establishing a designated coronavirus testing area for testing all personnel who came in contact with Shabtai, especially senior officers in the corps who had worked alongside him in the past few weeks.In a message dispatched by Shabtai he wrote: "On Friday I learned that I am a coronavirus carrier and I would like to let everyone know that I am home, feeling well and together with the Border Police management staff, still managing the corps under the required restrictions."