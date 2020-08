cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

RIO DE JANEIRO - Brazil registered 855 deaths from COVID-19 in the prior 24 hours, the health ministry said on Friday, taking the total death toll to 119,504.Brazil, which has the second largest outbreak behind only the United States, registered an additional 43,412 new confirmed cases of coronavirus to reach 3,804,803 total cases