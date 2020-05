"We are concerned with the situation in Hong Kong. We have 300,000 Canadians who live in Hong Kong and that's one of the reasons why we want to ensure that the one country, two systems approach continues for Hong Kong," Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in his daily news conference.

"We have long called for a de-escalation of tensions and genuine dialog between Hong Kong citizens and Beijing, and we continue to call for that, and we will keep monitoring the situation closely."

Canada is concerned about China's proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong and called for real dialog in order to de-escalate tensions, the prime minister said on Friday.