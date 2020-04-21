The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
China reports 11 new mainland coronavirus cases, 4 imported

By REUTERS  
APRIL 21, 2020 03:40
China reported 11 new confirmed coronavirus cases on April 20, down from 12 a day earlier, with no new deaths, the country's health authority said on Tuesday.
Of the total, four were imported, down from eight on the previous day, the National Health Commission said in its daily bulletin.
There were seven cases of local infection, including six in the northeastern border province of Heilongjiang and one in the southern province of Guangdong.
China also reported 37 new asymptomatic coronavirus cases on the mainland on April 20, compared to 49 a day earlier.
Mainland China now has an accumulated total of 82,758 cases and 4,632 deaths as of the end of April 20.
