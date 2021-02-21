Corona: Uganda variant discovered in Israel, unsure of its clinical impact

A new Ugandan variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Israel, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said Sunday.
"We are still not sure of its clinical impact," the commissioner said.
Speaking at a press briefing he said that seven people were discovered to be infected with the California variant.
The majority of new cases are of the British variant (90%). Only 1% of people so far appear infected with the South African variant, which it appears might be at least partially resistant to the Pfizer vaccine.