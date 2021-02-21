Corona: Uganda variant discovered in Israel, unsure of its clinical impact

A new Ugandan variant of the coronavirus has been discovered in Israel, coronavirus commissioner Prof. Nachman Ash said Sunday."We are still not sure of its clinical impact," the commissioner said.Speaking at a press briefing he said that seven people were discovered to be infected with the California variant.The majority of new cases are of the British variant (90%). Only 1% of people so far appear infected with the South African variant, which it appears might be at least partially resistant to the Pfizer vaccine.