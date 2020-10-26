Coronavirus in Israel: 569 patients diagnosed since Sunday

According to a Health Ministry report, 569 coronavirus patients were diagnosed since Sunday, bringing the country's total amount of cases to 310,600.A total of 36 more people have passed away on Monday since the morning report, brining the death toll up to 2,440.As of Monday evening, there are 13,375 active cases in Israel, 388 fewer than there were on Sunday.Of the current amount of cases, 903 are hospitalized, 486 in serious condition, and 196 are intubated.To date, 294,782 patients have recovered.