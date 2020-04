The woman received care to help the baby mature when she entered the Ziv Medical Center in order to help the development of the baby's lungs. She is still in severe condition and on a ventilator. The father is hospitalized in light condition in the same hospital.

A 27-year-old woman infected with the coronavirus from Deir al-Asad gave birth on Sunday night through a C-section surgery after her condition worsened and she was placed on a ventilator, according to ynet.