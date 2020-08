cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Labor court decided to postpone the decision to prevent planned teachers strike ahead of new school year, according to The Jerusalem Post sister publication Maariv.The court will resume discussions on Monday morning.