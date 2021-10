A total of 1,130 Israelis tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday out of 88,051 tests given.

The number of serious cases currently stands at 352, with 156 on respirators and a death toll standing at 8,023.

A total of 3,866,248 Israelis received the third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, with 5,705,084 having gotten the second dose and 6,210,282 having gotten the first dose.