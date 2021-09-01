COVID-19: Portugal bars Israelis from entry, adopting EU recommendation

Portugal has officially banned Israelis, even those who have been vaccinated from entering its borders following the recent rise in COVID-19 cases, Israeli media reported.

This makes Portugal the first country to adopt the European Union's recommendation regarding Israel made on Tuesday, which saw the Jewish state removed from green countries.

As of now, only Israelis with urgent needs and special permission can enter the country, such as students, families and for medical and humanitarian purposes.

This is a developing story.