COVID outbreak in Israel becoming ‘significant' - HU

The coronavirus pandemic is spreading across the country in a "significant way," researchers from the Hebrew University of Jerusalem said Friday.

"The pandemic is spreading across all sectors and all age groups," they said.

However, the researchers noted that they are unsure of the cause of the outbreak, citing a number of possible reasons, including the decreased level of immunity in those who received the third shot several months ago, an increase in infections in young families and an increase in cases in school.

The Hebrew University team offered a number of suggestions to help contain the virus outbreak, first and foremost working to delay the spread of the Omnicron variant in the country by maintaining restrictions on entry to Israel.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz ruled that airport restrictions would be maintained for an additional 10 days. This means that foreigners can still not enter the country and even fully-vaccinated citizens must isolate for three days on return.

"The time we will gain [with these restrictions] will make it possible to gather information regarding the necessity of the fourth dose for a vaccine modified to protect against Omicron," the researchers said.

They noted that the reproduction rate must be lowered right away, as if there is an Omicron outbreak, hospitals could be overloaded.

At last count, there were 21 Omicron cases in Israel. The Health Ministry is continuing to genetically sequence positive COVID cases to determine if there are others infected with the variant.

Enforcement of the Green Pass should be set up, the researchers said, and officials should work to get the remaining one million Israelis who are eligible for a booster shot who have not taken one to get vaccinated.

The researchers made their statements on a day in which nearly 600 new cases were diagnosed, according to the Health Ministry. There were 93 people in serious condition, including 55 intubated.