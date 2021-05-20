The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Darkenu to hold virtual rally for coexistence against Israel violent riots

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MAY 20, 2021 14:23
Following a week of violent riots in Israel's mixed cities, a virtual rally for coexistence initiated by the Darkenu movement and hosted by journalist Lucy Aharish will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m. Israeli Time. 
The conference, called "The Moderate Majority says Yes to Living Together!" will feature several speakers such as former Supreme Court Justice Elyakim Rubinstein, Tayibe Mayor Sha'a Mansour Massrawar, MK Tehila Friedman and more. 
"We know how to deal with enemies from outside, but we have a duty to protect our Home and preserve cohabitation in Israel," said Yaya Fink, Darkenu CEO. "It is precisely in these difficult times that it is important for the moderate majority to make its voice heard, not to abandon the public space to extremists and to say yes to living together loud and clear."
WHO appeals for humanitarian access to Gaza to help treat wounded
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 02:36 PM
Human Rights Council to meet next week on Palestinian territories
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 12:57 PM
Lapid: The army succeeded; the government failed
Princess Diana 1995 BBC interview report expected
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 10:51 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: 55 new cases, 0.2% of tests positive
Coronavirus in Israel: 22 new cases, 0.1% of tests positive
Britain's Prince William says gets first dose of COVID-19 vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 10:12 AM
Kremlin critic Navalny recovers after hunger strike - report
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 08:53 AM
Hamas officials arrested by Israel in West Bank - report
China says US warship illegally enters its territory in S. China Sea
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/20/2021 07:17 AM
IDF to demolish home of terrorist responsible for Tapuah attack
MK Ben-Gvir to receive personal security by demand of Knesset
Attempted shooting in Kiryat Arba, terrorist neutralized
Umm al-Fahm resident killed by undercover police, investigation opened
Police arrest four in Jerusalem for taking part in riots
