Following a week of violent riots in Israel's mixed cities, a virtual rally for coexistence initiated by the Darkenu movement and hosted by journalist Lucy Aharish will be held on Thursday at 8 p.m. Israeli Time.

The conference, called "The Moderate Majority says Yes to Living Together!" will feature several speakers such as former Supreme Court Justice Elyakim Rubinstein, Tayibe Mayor Sha'a Mansour Massrawar, MK Tehila Friedman and more.

"We know how to deal with enemies from outside, but we have a duty to protect our Home and preserve cohabitation in Israel," said Yaya Fink, Darkenu CEO. "It is precisely in these difficult times that it is important for the moderate majority to make its voice heard, not to abandon the public space to extremists and to say yes to living together loud and clear."