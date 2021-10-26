Félix Tshisekedi, President of the Democratic Republic of Congo is visiting Israel, the first for a leader of his country since 1985, Kan reported.
Tshisekedi is the son of Étienne Tshisekedi, three-time Prime Minister of Zaire and opposition leader during the reign of Mobutu Sese Seko.
לראשונה מאז 1985: נשיא הרפובליקה הדמוקרטית של קונגו מבקר בישראל. פליקס צ'יסקדי הוא בנו של אטיין צ'יסקדי, שכיהן בעבר שלוש פעמים כראש ממשלת זאיר@AmichaiStein1— כאן חדשות (@kann_news) October 26, 2021
(צילום: משרד החוץ) pic.twitter.com/hIyJ74ywCD