Deputy A-G: Gantz's directive to shut down Army Radio not valid

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
FEBRUARY 9, 2021 18:49
Deputy Attorney-General Meir Levin said on Tuesday that Defense Minister's Benny Gantz's directive to shut down the Army Radio is not valid, Israeli media reported.
Meir noted that Gantz does not have the authority to shut down the radio station because of the upcoming elections, noting that Gantz's directive will not pass on to his successor, the next Defense Minister.
"The Defense Minister decided to implement the decision by the Chief of Staff to remove the Army Radio from the defense establishment," a statement from Gantz read. 
"The committee that was established after consulting legal entities on the issue will implement the decision within the next few weeks. The Defense Minister does not believe that someone would want to overturn the decision last minute," the statement read, adding that who ever does so, "will need to deal with the results."
