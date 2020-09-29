Police disperse mass celebration of Viznitz hassidim after Yom Kippur

The Grand Rabbi of the Viznitz hassidic community Rabbi Yisrael Hager held a celebratory ‘tisch’ gathering attended by hundreds of hassidim in the Viznitz headquarters in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak following the end of the Yom Kippur fast Monday night.

The celebration was in violation of Health Ministry COVID-19 regulations and the police were alerted to the event.

Senior police personnel arrived at the Viznitz headquarters and escorted Hager out of the building and spoke with him about the violation, following which he gave instructions for the event to disperse and the hassidim to return home.