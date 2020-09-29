Police disperse mass celebration of Viznitz hassidim after Yom Kippur

The Grand Rabbi of the Viznitz hassidic community Rabbi Yisrael Hager held a celebratory ‘tisch’ gathering attended by hundreds of hassidim in the Viznitz headquarters in the ultra-Orthodox city of Bnei Brak following the end of the Yom Kippur fast Monday night.
The celebration was in violation of Health Ministry COVID-19 regulations and the police were alerted to the event.
Senior police personnel arrived at the Viznitz headquarters and escorted Hager out of the building and spoke with him about the violation, following which he gave instructions for the event to disperse and the hassidim to return home.
The police levied the maximum possible fine of NIS 5,000 fine against the Viznitz community, one of the largest and wealthiest hassidic communities in the country, for the violation.
Mass "tisch" celebration at Viznitz hassidic headquarters last night.— Jeremy Sharon (@jeremysharon) September 29, 2020
Police came to disperse, issued paltry (but maximum) NIS 5,000 fine. https://t.co/SWifclHMnD
Hundreds of people reportedly attended Rosh Hashanah indoor prayer services at the Viznitz headquarters in violation of health regulations, and it appears that similarly large prayer services took place there over Yom Kippur after the grand rabbi declined to close the center over the fast.
Many hassidic communities have for several months declined to observe Health Ministry COVID-19 regulations and have conducted prayer services and other gatherings without social distancing, masks, and other requirements.
Footage has also emerged on Tuesday of hundreds of people in Bnei Brak, mostly hassidim, congregating together at bus stops without wearing masks following the end of Yom Kippur services, while young men dancing in the streets without masks were also witnessed.
The police issued a statement Monday night saying that it had issued dozens of fines in the city against those congregating in violation of COVID-19 health regulations.