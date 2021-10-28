DRC to open Economic Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem, says president

The Democratic Republic of the Congo will open an Economic Diplomatic Mission in Jerusalem, Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi announced during a meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Prime Minister's Office on Thursday.

The two leaders discussed strengthening cooperation in the areas of agriculture, communications and trade.

Bennett told Tshisekedi that he greatly appreciates the deep friendship between the two countries and is happy. The Congolese president, who serves as the chairman of the African Union, said that he supports Israel's joining as an observer of the union.