Eilat crypto-thief gets 8 years in prison, stole NIS 22m

The Beersheba District Court on Monday sentenced 27-year-old Afek Zard from Eilat to eight years in prison, after Zard stole 75,000 digital coins from his friend, at a value of around NIS 22 million.

In addition, the court fined Zard NIS 5 million and an additional compensation sum of NIS 258,000 to the victim.

Zard did not cooperate with the police, denied everything attributed to him and refused to give passwords to his computer and mobile phone, so police investigators were unable to seize the stolen coins.