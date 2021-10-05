Elad Tene approved as new Public Diplomacy Directorate head

Tene (49), a Capt. (res.) in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and resident of Modi'in, has a BA and MA in Communications and Political Science from Bar Ilan University, and today is the head of KAN's digital division. The Israeli government on Tuesday approved Prime Minister Naftali Bennett's appointee Elad Tene as the new Public Diplomacy Directorate head.Tene (49), a Capt. (res.) in the IDF Spokesperson's Unit and resident of Modi'in, has a BA and MA in Communications and Political Science from Bar Ilan University, and today is the head of KAN's digital division.

"Just a few months ago, during Operation Guardian of the Walls, we received a painful reminder of the vacuum in the field of national advocacy," Bennett said at the beginning of the government meeting.

"Unfathomable criticism of Israel, when facing us are a bunch of terrorists, who shot rockets at Jerusalem and Tel Aviv," he said.

"There are things that cannot be changed, [as] the fundamental unfairness towards us in certain places. It is true, it exists, but there are battles that we can win," he added.

He vowed to rehabilitate Israel's advocacy efforts along with Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.