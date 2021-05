The Erez and Kerem Shalom crossings between Israel and Gaza will be closed until further notice, following a change in policy towards the Hamas-controlled Gaza Strip, a security source told Walla news on Sunday.Request for food and the return of the bodies of Palestinians who died in Israeli hospitals will therefore be delayed.At the same time an Egyptian delegation passed through the Erez crossing towards the Gaza Strip to meet with Hamas Leader, Yahya Sinwar.