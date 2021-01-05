European countries tighten COVID-19 restrictions to combat infections

The various nations of Europe announced a series of steps in an effort to turn back the tide of COVID-19 infection chains after the British mutation of the novel coronavirus had been discovered.In Germany, non-essential travel will be limited to a 9 mile range and members of a family unit will be allowed to meet just one person outside the family, pending government approval, Reuters reported on Monday. In Denmark, Danes won’t be able to gather on the streets in groups larger than five persons (10 was the former limit) pending government approval.In Italy, Pope Francis will not be baptizing newborns at the Sistine Chapel due to COVID-19 concerns, breaking a custom dozens of years old.