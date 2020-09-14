Event hall owner fined NIS 5,000 for breaking Health Ministry regulations

In the past, the event hall owner had been cited for similar offenses. Police fined an event hall owner NIS 5,000 on Sunday night for not adhering to Health Ministry regulations set in place for businesses.In the past, the event hall owner had been cited for similar offenses.

The incident occurred after police visited the event hall during regular operational activities checking to see if businesses are abiding by the purple badge standards.

Upon entering the event hall, police found that the number of people was higher than the maximum allowed amount in addition to people not wearing masks or observing social distancing.