The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Event hall owner fined NIS 5,000 for breaking Health Ministry regulations

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 14, 2020 17:39
Police fined an event hall owner NIS 5,000 on Sunday night for not adhering to Health Ministry regulations set in place for businesses.
In the past, the event hall owner had been cited for similar offenses.
The incident occurred after police visited the event hall during regular operational activities checking to see if businesses are abiding by the purple badge standards. 
Upon entering the event hall, police found that the number of people was higher than the maximum allowed amount in addition to  people not wearing masks or observing social distancing.
Defense, public security ministers meet to prepare for lockdown
Fire breaks out in Ramat Gan building
US CDC reports 193,705 deaths from coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 09:02 PM
Croatia to be removed from list of green countries
Coronavirus death toll climbing fast - 1,136 victims
France's new COVID-19 cases rise by more than 6,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 08:13 PM
Macy's Thanksgiving Parade to be reduced to television-only event
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 07:49 PM
UK reports 2,621 new cases of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 07:03 PM
Israel shouldn't 'protect' former Mexican official, president says
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 05:22 PM
'Hotel Rwanda' hero declines to plead to terrorism charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 05:18 PM
Greece resettling stranded migrants to tent camp on Lesbos
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 03:53 PM
Complaint filed against 6 Israelis who lied about coming from green state
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,182 new cases, 529 in serious condition
PM Benjamin Netanyahu lands in US ahead of UAE, Bahrain deal signing
Turkey does not expect EU sanctions over east Med dispute
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/14/2020 10:36 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by