FDA: Moderna Booster Vaccine does not meet all conditions

A statement by the United States FDA (Food and Drug Administration) says that the Moderna vaccine booster shot does not meet all the conditions for its approval in the United States.

The new information was stated in a document published ahead of the FDA panel of experts that will discuss the company's request to approve the administration of the third dose of vaccine later this week. The third dose is intended for adults aged 65 and over, as well as immunocompromised people with underlying health conditions.

According to the statement, the data shows that the Moderna booster does strengthen the level of antibodies in the body, but the difference between the level of antibodies before and after the booster injection is not significant.

The FDA approved the launch of the Pfizer Booster shot, the third in the Pfizer series, for people 65 and over, as well as the immunocompromised last month.